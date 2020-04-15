Over 7,000 COVID-19 cases in Ohio

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Fulton County:

• Fulton County had seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There have been no fatalities reported in the county.

There were 7,280 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 7,153 confirmed and 127 using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 2,156 hospitalizations and 624 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

• Playgrounds are closed throughout the State of Ohio.

• Fulton County Airport is among 97 in Ohio that will receive funding as part of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program. The airport will receive $30,000.

Overall in Ohio, $108,807,073 in airport aid will be awarded to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

• An online form originally for only Lucas County residents to report suspected symptoms of COVID-19 has been expanded to Fulton and Wood counties. The form can be found at: toledolucascountyhealthdepartment.formstack.com/forms/covid19_tracking_form.

Completing the form will help health departments track suspected cases. If more COVID-19 tests are available, the survey can also be used to best determine how to distribute those tests to area communities.

• The April 20 meeting of the Fulton SWCD Board of Supervisors has been canceled due to a telephonic meeting held April 6 and no other necessary business to attend to. The next regularly scheduled meeting will occur May 18 at 8 p.m.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/04/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-3.jpg Playgrounds through Ohio, including the Imagination Kingdom in Wauseon, are closed. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/04/web1_Imagination-Kingdom.jpg Playgrounds through Ohio, including the Imagination Kingdom in Wauseon, are closed. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor