A Renewed Mind offering phone, online services

A Renewed Mind, a regional behavioral health provider headquartered in Perrysburg, is employing technology to provide services as well as keeping its offices open to serve clients in Wauseon, Defiance, Bryan, and Napoleon in the Four County area of northwest Ohio. A Renewed Mind offers services via phone, computer or tablet for the protection and well-being of both staff and clients.

“In this time of uncertainty in our world, it is all the more reason for us to be available to clients and anyone who needs to talk with a professional about their anxiety, fears, depression, stress or substance use,” said Matthew Rizzo, President and CEO of A Renewed Mind.

All offices are following the CDC guidelines for social distancing, disinfecting, and cleaning. They ask those who may have symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to not come to an office but rather call for instructions.

“We hear a lot about the medical aspects of coronavirus but for all Americans the mental and emotional effects are equally important. We don’t want anyone to contemplate suicide or have an alcohol/drug relapse. We are here to help today. Stay connected,” explained Rizzo.

Four County area sites, including the Wauseon office, are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are also available by phone at 419-434-15550 or online.

If a prospective, new client wishes to complete an assessment without coming into the office they can do so by phone, tablet or computer at www.ARenewedMindServices.org.