Clerk of Courts releases March report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for March 2020, with March 2019 in parenthesis. It is as follows:

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic 19 (20), civil 20 (11), criminal 13 (9), miscellaneous 3 (5), judgment liens 112 (34), and appeals 2 (0). Total fees collected were $19,258.52 compared to $21,430.58 in 2019.

The title department issued a total of 1,287 (1,752) titles: new cars 88 (134), used cars 697 (920), new trucks 57 (80), used trucks 275 (387), vans 5 (18), motorcycles 38 (38), manufactured homes 7 (17), trailers 12 (28), travel trailers 11 (23), motor homes 23 (17), buses 0 (2), off-road vehicles 60 (69), watercraft 6 (14), outboard motors 4 (5), other 4 (0). Total fees collected in March 2020 were $586,286.58 compared to $596,368.42 in 2019.