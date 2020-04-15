Posted on by

Clerk of Courts releases March report


Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for March 2020, with March 2019 in parenthesis. It is as follows:

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic 19 (20), civil 20 (11), criminal 13 (9), miscellaneous 3 (5), judgment liens 112 (34), and appeals 2 (0). Total fees collected were $19,258.52 compared to $21,430.58 in 2019.

The title department issued a total of 1,287 (1,752) titles: new cars 88 (134), used cars 697 (920), new trucks 57 (80), used trucks 275 (387), vans 5 (18), motorcycles 38 (38), manufactured homes 7 (17), trailers 12 (28), travel trailers 11 (23), motor homes 23 (17), buses 0 (2), off-road vehicles 60 (69), watercraft 6 (14), outboard motors 4 (5), other 4 (0). Total fees collected in March 2020 were $586,286.58 compared to $596,368.42 in 2019.