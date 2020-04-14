Jobless rate fell in Feb.; pandemic filings not included

The last monthly county by county unemployment update from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services did not yet show it, but a large increase in unemployment will show up soon.

The February unemployment rate in Fulton County was 5.2%, down from 5.9% in January. The jobless rate was also 5.2% in February of 2019.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary February 2020 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.1% in Mercer County to a high of 11.1% in Monroe County.

From January, unemployment rates decreased in 81 counties, increased in six counties, and did not change in one county. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.7% in February.

Five counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.5% in February. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer, were: Delaware and Holmes, 3.3%; Hancock, 3.4%; and Union, 3.5%. Eight counties had unemployment rates above 8% in February. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe, were: Morgan, 9.1%; Noble, 9%; Meigs, 8.8%; Adams, 8.6%; Vinton, 8.4%; Ottawa, 8.2%; and Jackson, 8.1%.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1% in February 2020, unchanged from January. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 7,800 over the month, from a revised 5,596,800 in January to 5,604,600 in February 2020.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in February was 241,000, up 3,000 from 238,000 in January. The number of unemployed has decreased by 2,000 in the past 12 months, from 243,000. The February unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.2% in February 2019.

The U.S. unemployment rate for February was 3.5%, down from 3.6% in January, and down from 3.8% in February 2019.

Nearly 700,000 people filed for unemployment in Ohio the last three weeks, the state Department of Job and Family Services said, almost double the 364,603 claims filed in all of 2019. Claims have topped 200,000 for two straight weeks.

Increase expected with future monthly numbers