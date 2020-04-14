New categories added to Ohio COVID-19 reporting

There are now new data categories reported by Ohio for total COVID-19 cases and total COVID-19 fatalities.

Confirmed cases and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported the way they have been previously. The data is calculated through laboratory tests.

Updated CDC critieria now calls for counting those who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, those who’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 without a laboratory test, and those with death certificates that list COVID-19 as the cause of death without a laboratory test. These will be listed under CDC Expanded Case Definition and CDC Expanded Death Definition by the State of Ohio.

Ohio will also report the combined total numbers of cases and the combined total number of deaths.

“This new guidance enables us to better track who has the virus currently and those who have had virus, are recovered, and are no longer a threat in passing it along to others,” said Governor DeWine. “Using this guidance will be instrumental in helping us trace the spread of the disease and eventually isolate it to smaller pockets or areas, so we can open things back up again. At the same time, it will allow us to target limited resources for a better public heath response.”

All of Ohio’s COVID-19 data can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.