Council approves repaving ordinance

Wauseon City Council on Thursday held a short live-streamed meeting, approving an ordinance that allows for the repaving of Shoop Avenue.

The ordinance, which was unanimously approved as an emergency measure, provides consent to the Ohio Director of Transportation to complete the resurfacing project on Shoop Avenue (State Route 108) from the Henry County line to Elm Street in Wauseon. It also authorizes the mayor or her designee to enter into contracts to complete the project.

Shoop Avenue was resurfaced from Airport Highway to Elm Street last summer.

Council also approved an ordinance for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant ramps to be constructed on Fulton Street. Ramps are expected at approximately eight intersections as part of the Downtown Revitalization Project.

The approved resolution authorizes the mayor to advertise for bids for construction of the downtown ADA ramps, accept the lowest and best bid, and enter into a contract with the lowest and best bidder.

A resolution was approved by Council allowing for the city to enter into a licensing agreement with Link Computer Corporation for utility software.

Council also approved a motion to amend the city’s policies and procedures manual. Emergency FMLA and paid sick leave policies will be included as an addendum pursuant to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The policies are effective April 1 through Dec. 31, 2020.

“We thought it appropriate to give it a little more of an official approval by Council and to have them added to the policy manual,” Law Director Tom McWatters III said.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

