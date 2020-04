Brush collection has been delayed in the Village of Swanton due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no weekly pick up in April.

In the meantime, Swanton residents can drop off brush at the Public Service Division, 204 Bassett St., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monthly brush pick up will be held from May 1 to Oct. 2. Weekly brush pick up will begin Oct. 5 and last through that month.