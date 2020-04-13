Parades cancelled due to pandemic

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Fulton County:

• Two parades were canceled recently because they did not comply with the state’s stay-at-home order.

Wauseon had planned a bunny hop parade on Saturday. The Easter Bunny was to make his way through Wauseon on a firetruck, escorted by a Wauseon Police Department cruiser.

In a letter to Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner, Fulton County Health Commissioner Kimberly Cupp said “having a fire truck and costumed Easter Bunny drive through town does not comply with the ‘Amended Director’s Stay at Home Order.’”

The Fulton County Board of Health ordered Wauseon to comply with the order and cancel the event.

“Even though our thoughts and hearts were encouraging this event for our Wauseon children, policies, even ones so strict, must be followed and carried out by us all,” Huner said in a statement. “We are in this together!”

An Easter parade was also planned, then called off by the Swanton Ministerial Association.

“We understand the nature of the health crisis and the rules that have been set in place to protect us all,” said a Facebook post from the association. “Our churches have supported these decisions to protect the public without question. Our intention in organizing a parade was to bring some joy to our town by publicly proclaiming what we believe.”

After going public with the event on Facebook, a number of people expressed concern and disapproval.

“As a result, in consultation with the mayor and the Fulton County Department of Health, we have determined that there are too many factors involved in this event that are beyond our control, namely the gathering of people along the parade route. Therefore, we are postponing this event until we are all confident it is safe to gather in public again,” the Facebook post continued.

• Fulton County had six confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 6,604 cases overall in Ohio, with 595 ICU admissions and 253 deaths.

• Playgrounds are closed throughout the State of Ohio.

• An online form originally for only Lucas County residents to report suspected symptoms of COVID-19 has been expanded to Fulton and Wood counties. The form can be found at: toledolucascountyhealthdepartment.formstack.com/forms/covid19_tracking_form.

Completing the form will help health departments track suspected cases. If more COVID-19 tests are available, the survey can also be used to best determine how to distribute those tests to area communities.

• Evergreen Local Schools canceled sixth grade camp, which was scheduled May 5-8. Prom and the high school academic awards are postponed.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 17.

“We feel the Class of 2020, their parents and guardians, and their families deserve a graduation ceremony,” Superintendent Eric Smola said in a letter to parents last week. “If the current stay-at-home order is extended beyond May 1, the alternative date for graduation will be Sunday, June 28. Additional dates beyond June 28 will be considered if necessary.”

• ACE Hardware in Wauseon announced 8-9 a.m. would be priority shopping time for elderly and other vulnerable customers.

