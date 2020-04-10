Turnpike projects slated in Fulton Co.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has announced 2020 construction plans with multiple projects set in the area.

The Commission’s focus in the short-term will be to maintain, repair, and operate the Ohio Turnpike for essential personnel to continue using during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“More than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Turnpike’s role as a nationally ranked freight corridor is essential to move freight where it’s needed most to help Americans in the battle against an unseen enemy,” said Executive Director Ferzan M. Ahmed.

Pavement replacement is underway along the Turnpike in Fulton and Lucas counties, with one lane closed at a time. Reconstruction of the eastbound and westbound mainline pavement and shoulders will be from milepost 46.50 to 50.92 in the Swanton area.

The project also includes the construction of the entrance and exit ramps to and from the planned new Toll Plaza 49 and its associated Open Road Tolling lanes. This project is part of the modernization of the toll collection system and will include the site construction for the new mainline Toll Plaza 49 just east of Swanton.

This construction project will be performed over the 2020 and 2021 construction seasons and two lanes will generally be maintained in each direction.

The value of the contract is approximately $30.75 million and was awarded to Kokosing Construction Company.

The project for the new mainline tolling facility will be bid later this spring or in summer. It will complement the pavement reconstruction and ramp construction projects and provide further implementation of the Turnpike’s Toll Collection System Modernization Plan.

Building foundations and other site and utility work will be completed in 2020 with the facility being totally completed in 2021. The work includes construction of the required infrastructure that will eventually result in highway speed tolling for E-Z Pass customers.

There is also bridge work planned in Fulton County.

Work continues on a pair of Turnpike bridges north of Wauseon. They are over State Route 108 and just to the west of State Route 108.

Eastbound and westbound customers traveling on both the Ohio Turnpike mainline and on State Route 108 will encounter periodic single lane closures.

Overhead bridge deck replacement and rehabilitation work is planned for four bridges over the Turnpike. Work is planned on County Road 17-3, County Road 14, County Road 11, and County Road 10.

Those projects will begin this month and are expected to end before November 2020. This will result in the full closure of the bridges at some point during that time period. Detours will be posted.

There are two contracts for the Fulton County bridge work for a total amount of over $12 million.

Other construction planned on the Turnpike includes pavement resurfacing projects in Ottawa, Sandusky and Erie counties, which will begin this spring. To limit delays for customers, the Commission will strive to maintain two lanes of traffic in all three-lane sections during peak travel times. Some single lane zones will be necessary but will occur mostly during off-peak travel times or overnight.

