Park safety stressed at Delta Council meeting

With the COVID-19 pandemic still fresh on everyone’s minds, the continued emphasis on safety in the community was a focus of the Delta Village Council meeting on Monday. This was on display as village officials elected to conduct the meeting via conference call, avoiding any unnecessary health risks.

However, to keep with tradition, members still performed the Pledge of Allegiance despite the meeting not being of formal setting at the council chambers.

A prayer was also read by the new pastor at Swan Creek Community Church, Seth Adkins.

From there, much of the meeting dealt with the community making an effort to strengthen its social distancing habits.

Chad Johnson, who chairs the Safety Committee, said the main issues have been at the village parks. As a result, nets and basketball hoops had to be taken down to prevent gatherings at the parks.

Furthermore, the police department has wrapped playground equipment with caution tape — as advised by the Fulton County Health Department — so it cannot be used.

“The Village Safety Committee still urges everyone to keep your distance from others in the community if you choose to leave your home. Continuing safety throughout the community is an absolute must,” explained Johnson. “I just encourage everyone to understand that protecting others is just as important as protecting yourself. If we continue to work together, we can get through this pandemic and get back to enjoying all the amenities our village has to offer.”

This topic came up again at the end of the meeting when a new resolution was added to new business, pertaining to the closure of Delta Municipal Park to recreational ball programs until at least May 1. That date being the earliest the Ohio stay-at-home order can be lifted.

“All good indications right now are that we may likely get to mid-summer before the real threat is subsided to a point where people are comfortable with being able to go to assemblies in the park or whatever the case may be,” said Village Administrator Brad Peebles.

“With this resolution, I can then say to the ball programs, here is where we’re at. We’re closing this at a minimum until May 1. Which will be re-evaluated as to how severe the pandemic is at this point. Whether it (closure of park) will be extended or not is to be determined at that point.”

Other new business included a resolution with an emergency provision, authorizing Delta’s participation in the ODOT road salt contract for 2020. The emergency provision was used because the contract and the village’s participation needs to be submitted to ODOT by April 24.

“The Fulton County Engineer has determined that they are not going to bid salt, they are actually going to participate with ODOT themselves. Due to the fact that the last two years, ODOT’s pricing has been as much as $40 a ton cheaper than what the county could buy it for independently,” Peebles said.

The Council also approved the first reading of a resolution to allow the village administrator to enter into an agreement with the law firm of Bricker & Eckler, LLP to serve as bond counsel for the bond financing with the United States Department of Agriculture to complete the Fernwood Street utility restoration.

This is a switch from the Toledo law firm of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, with whom they had numerous problems in getting legal work done to the satisfaction of the U.S.D.A on a previous project, according to Peebles.

Council approved the payment of invoices, as summarized by Finance Director Stephanie Mossing. Among these included a $29,000 invoice from McNeill Chevrolet Buick in Swanton for a new pickup truck for the Street Department.

Two resolutions and an ordinance were passed without objection when Council discussed old business at the beginning of the night.

They first approved an ordinance authorizing the village administrator to negotiate with the Fulton County Commissioners for the transfer of ownership for the sanitary sewer infrastructure serving users within the industrial areas along State Route 109 and County Road 10.

Next was a resolution allowing the administrator to enter into agreement with Steve Raker for services to plant and maintain flowers within the Downtown Business District. After a question arose, it was noted by Peebles the Chamber of Commerce will contribute $1,000 to the funding of this — as they’ve become accustomed to doing.

Lastly, Council approved a resolution declaring it necessary to renew an existing levy for recreational purposes. The levy would be on the ballot in November. It was passed without discussion.

The next Council meeting will be Monday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. It will once again be conducted by way of conference call.

The basketball hoops have been taken down at Delta Municipal Park in an effort to keep the public from gathering together at this time. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/04/web1_Hoop-photo.jpg The basketball hoops have been taken down at Delta Municipal Park in an effort to keep the public from gathering together at this time. Playground equipment in Delta parks have been wrapped in caution tape by the police department to emphasize it not be used during the ongoing situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/04/web1_Delta-Playground.jpg Playground equipment in Delta parks have been wrapped in caution tape by the police department to emphasize it not be used during the ongoing situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010