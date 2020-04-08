Financial education offered

OSU Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Healthy Finances professionals are sensitive to the economic challenges families and their communities are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For some, the loss of jobs has greatly affected families and their communities. For others, it is declining health along with inadequate health insurance coverage that puts their economic well-being and quality of life at risk.

Our county-based Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Financial Educators are offering free financial education to assist families in improving both present and future economic well-being. We are available to answer your questions on budgeting, bill payment, debt or debt collection, consumer protection, unemployment benefits or loss of income, saving money, and home-ownership.

Individuals can submit anonymous questions, and a professional will respond via email within five business days. To submit a question, visit go.osu.edu/FinancialAssistance.