Stay-at-home order extended

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the stay-at-home order will be extended until May 1.

“The action we’re taking today is action that I know will save lives,” said DeWine. “We look forward to the day we can be back open and enjoy our lives and go see our friends and families again.”

There will be some changes in the new order that starts Monday.

It requires retail businesses to establish the number of people who should be in the business at one time. “We’re not telling them the number because businesses are all different. But businesses must determine their number and post it,” said DeWine.

The state will also appoint a board to evaluate and render guidance in situations where two local health departments have come to a different conclusion on what is or is not essential business.

People who have been out of state are asked to self-quarantine. This does not apply to those who work out of state, such as area residents who work in southeast Michigan.

Massive increases in unemployment claims were discussed by Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted.

He said for the week ending March 28, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported 272,117 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Department of Labor, which set a record for the second straight week. The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last two weeks stands at 468,414, which is more than the 364,603 initial jobless claims filed during the entire year in 2019.

In response, the state created a new website listing current open jobs in Ohio: http://Coronavirus.Ohio.gov/JobSearch. Employers can post jobs to the site.

“If you’re in a position to work, please do. They need you,” said Husted.

As of Sunday’s update there were 4,043 confirmed cases in Ohio, with 119 confirmed fatalities, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The state reported 1,104 total hospital admissions and 346 intensive care admissions.

“I want to talk directly to all Ohioans. Thank you for all you’ve been doing. The sacrifices you’ve been making,” DeWine said. “This isn’t easy. We fully understand that. But we have to stay in this.”

Area businesses, including the Wauseon Walmart, have begun limiting access, as the stay-at-home order for Ohio is extended. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/04/web1_walmart.jpg Area businesses, including the Wauseon Walmart, have begun limiting access, as the stay-at-home order for Ohio is extended. Janice May | Fulton County Expositor