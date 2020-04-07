Posted on by

County’s 2020 road projects listed


Staff report

The following resurfacing, culvert, and bridge projects will take place in Fulton County in 2020, according to the county engineer’s office. A further list of road resurfacing and seal coating projects is not yet available. Some projects listed below involve Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) funding.

Resurfacing:

• Amboy Township Road 6, south to Michigan. Estimated cost: $331,000. Funding: OPWC 38% grant, 19% loan, 43% local. Traffic maintained.

• Fulton Township Road 4, from County Road M to N. Estimated cost: $149,000. Funding: OPWC 50% grant, 50% local. Traffic maintained.

• County Road 6-2, from U.S.20A to County Road J. Estimated cost: $482,000. Funding: OPWC 50% grant, 50% from the county and Village of Delta. Traffic maintained.

• German Township Road B, from County Roads 20 to 21. Estimated cost: $163,000; Funding: OPWC 50% grant, 25% loan, 25% local. Traffic maintained.

• German Township Road 24, Brush Creek to railroad. Estimated cost: $387,000. Funding: OPWC 50% grant, 25% loan, 25% local. Traffic maintained.

Replacement:

• Bridge 24G.2, County Road 24, 0.2 miles north of County Road G. Contract: $270,133.50, R.G. Zachrich Construction, Defiance. Funding: OPWC 50% grant, local 50%. Full road closure; completion date Aug. 28.

• Bridge T27.4, Road T, 0.4 miles west of Road 27. Contract: $195,045, Vernon Nagel, Napoleon. Funding: OPWC 50% grant, local 50%. Full road closure; completion date Aug. 28.

• Bridge L23.9 guardrail, County Road L, 0.9 miles west of County Road 23. Contract: $117,320, Lake Erie Construction Co., Norwalk, Ohio. Funding: 100% local. Full road closure; completion date May 29.

• Bridge E12.5 guardrail, County Road E, 0.5 miles west of County Road 12. Contract: $43,245.00, Lake Erie Construction Co., Norwalk, Ohio. Funding: 37% Fulton County, 63% York Twp. Full road closure; completion date June 19.

• Bridge J109.5, County Road J, 0.5 miles west of State Route 109. Contract: not finalized. Funding: 95% state exchange funds, 5% local funds. Full road closure; no completion date.

• Bridge 20N.5, County Road 20, 0.5 miles north of County Road N. Contract: Not finalized. Funding: OPWC $50 grant, 50% local. Full road closure; no completion date.

• Culvert B13.4, County Road B, 0.4 miles west of County Road 4. Force account with County Highway Dept. (CHD). Estimated cost: $60,000. Funding: 100% local. Full road closure approximately two weeks.

• Culvert 4M.2, County Road 4, 0.2 miles north of County Road M. Force account with CHD. Estimated cost: $20,000. Funding: 100% local. Full road closure approximately two weeks.

• Culvert 25M.1, County Road 25, 0.1 miles north of County Road M. Force account with CHD. Estimated cost: $40,000. Funding: 100% local. Full road closure approximately three weeks.

• Culvert C8.6, County Road C, 0.6 miles west of County Road 8. Force account with CHD. Estimated cost: $80,000. Funding: 100% local. Full road closure approximately four weeks.

