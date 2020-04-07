County’s 2020 road projects listed

The following resurfacing, culvert, and bridge projects will take place in Fulton County in 2020, according to the county engineer’s office. A further list of road resurfacing and seal coating projects is not yet available. Some projects listed below involve Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) funding.

Resurfacing:

• Amboy Township Road 6, south to Michigan. Estimated cost: $331,000. Funding: OPWC 38% grant, 19% loan, 43% local. Traffic maintained.

• Fulton Township Road 4, from County Road M to N. Estimated cost: $149,000. Funding: OPWC 50% grant, 50% local. Traffic maintained.

• County Road 6-2, from U.S.20A to County Road J. Estimated cost: $482,000. Funding: OPWC 50% grant, 50% from the county and Village of Delta. Traffic maintained.

• German Township Road B, from County Roads 20 to 21. Estimated cost: $163,000; Funding: OPWC 50% grant, 25% loan, 25% local. Traffic maintained.

• German Township Road 24, Brush Creek to railroad. Estimated cost: $387,000. Funding: OPWC 50% grant, 25% loan, 25% local. Traffic maintained.

Replacement:

• Bridge 24G.2, County Road 24, 0.2 miles north of County Road G. Contract: $270,133.50, R.G. Zachrich Construction, Defiance. Funding: OPWC 50% grant, local 50%. Full road closure; completion date Aug. 28.

• Bridge T27.4, Road T, 0.4 miles west of Road 27. Contract: $195,045, Vernon Nagel, Napoleon. Funding: OPWC 50% grant, local 50%. Full road closure; completion date Aug. 28.

• Bridge L23.9 guardrail, County Road L, 0.9 miles west of County Road 23. Contract: $117,320, Lake Erie Construction Co., Norwalk, Ohio. Funding: 100% local. Full road closure; completion date May 29.

• Bridge E12.5 guardrail, County Road E, 0.5 miles west of County Road 12. Contract: $43,245.00, Lake Erie Construction Co., Norwalk, Ohio. Funding: 37% Fulton County, 63% York Twp. Full road closure; completion date June 19.

• Bridge J109.5, County Road J, 0.5 miles west of State Route 109. Contract: not finalized. Funding: 95% state exchange funds, 5% local funds. Full road closure; no completion date.

• Bridge 20N.5, County Road 20, 0.5 miles north of County Road N. Contract: Not finalized. Funding: OPWC $50 grant, 50% local. Full road closure; no completion date.

• Culvert B13.4, County Road B, 0.4 miles west of County Road 4. Force account with County Highway Dept. (CHD). Estimated cost: $60,000. Funding: 100% local. Full road closure approximately two weeks.

• Culvert 4M.2, County Road 4, 0.2 miles north of County Road M. Force account with CHD. Estimated cost: $20,000. Funding: 100% local. Full road closure approximately two weeks.

• Culvert 25M.1, County Road 25, 0.1 miles north of County Road M. Force account with CHD. Estimated cost: $40,000. Funding: 100% local. Full road closure approximately three weeks.

• Culvert C8.6, County Road C, 0.6 miles west of County Road 8. Force account with CHD. Estimated cost: $80,000. Funding: 100% local. Full road closure approximately four weeks.