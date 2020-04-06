Metamora man sentenced for drugs

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Michael A. Miller, 24, of Metamora previously pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine.

He was sentenced to a total of 22 months in prison, and ordered to pay any fees and all prosecution costs.

Joseph M. Branham, 34, of Pioneer, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He possessed fentanyl.

He was sentenced to serve six months in prison consecutively with prison terms he is currently serviing in three other felony cases, and was ordered to pay all prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees.