Class of ‘20 scholarships available

Jay Galani, M.D., a retired physician who practiced in the area community, and the Fulton County Health Center Auxiliary, have announced non-renewable scholarship opportunities.

The scholarships are available to high school seniors of the Class of 2020 from Fulton and Henry counties. Five $1,000 scholarships will be given to any exceptional student with demonstrated need, in any discipline.

The application deadline is June 30. The scholarship application is relatively simple and can be obtained by emailing Mary Gautz at mgautz@fulhealth.org.

She can also answer questions about the scholarship and process by calling 419-330-2695.

Students, rather than parents, should make the inquiries.