The Fulton County Health Department has reported a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The health department said that no personal information about the case will be released to protect the privacy of the individual. FCHD staff are working to identify and notify any close contacts who may have been exposed to the positive COVID-19 case.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said the Swanton zip code had 1-5 confirmed cases in that county.