Virtual Good Friday service planned in Wauseon

The Wauseon Ministerial Association has cancelled the on-site Good Friday Service scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday April 10, at the Wauseon First Christian Church Disciples of Christ.

However, a Virtual Good Friday service will be provided by the pastors of the Wauseon Ministerial Association on Facebook. It will be broadcast on the Wauseon First Christian Church Disciples of Christ Facebook page on Good Friday April 10 at noon.

The association thanked Michael Harmon, Pastor of the Wauseon Church of God, for providing the space for the taping of the service and Pastor Michael Doerr, from the Frist Christian Church, for preparing the service along with the other pastors.