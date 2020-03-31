DeWine asks residents to donate PPE

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, MD, MPH, continued to remind Ohioans last week of the oncoming shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, goggles, gloves, gowns and face shields for healthcare workers and first responders.

Taking care of a patient who is in intensive care for a 24-hour shift requires:

• 36 pairs of gloves

• 14 gowns

• 3 pairs of goggles

• 13 N-95 face masks.

The state of Ohio is asking residents and businesses who can donate PPE, or any other essential service or resource, to email together@governor.ohio.gov.

Staff will receive these emails and coordinate how these resources can best be used to benefit all Ohioans.

New data dashboard

An expanded COVID-19 data dashboard has been designed by the InnovateOhio Platform and is now available online.

The dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data reported to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Ohio by selected demographics and county of residence.

In-depth data on the new dashboard can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.