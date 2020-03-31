Ohio planning for surge in COVID-19 patients

Ohio is planning for a surge in patients at the state’s hospitals.

“I told you yesterday that we received a report from the Cleveland Clinic that the estimate that we will get hit hard by COVID-19 in the next few weeks and that we might not peak until mid-May,” DeWine said on Saturday. “I also told you we may need to triple our hospital capacity.”

Hospitals from eight regions submitted draft action plans Saturday for their capacity increase. They are being reviewed by the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio National Guard.

“The most important thing is that we cannot get through this by each hospital doing its own thing,” said DeWine. “The only way we get through this is by all hospitals in each region having one plan, one voice, and a commitment to work closely together as we move forward.”

He also said staffing at hospitals is a major issue. Officials are trying to pull in doctors who have been retired and maybe doctors in other specialties.

“There is a real sense of urgency to what I’m doing and what my team is doing every day. It is going to take doubling or tripling our hospital capacity,” DeWine said.” We have a lot of work to do and we need you to stay far apart.”

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton asked residents to stay home when possible.

“Everything we are doing is goes far to flatten the curve. We have bought time in Ohio to allow these hospital systems to gear up,” she said. “We have to keep buying that time. Don’t lighten up.”

