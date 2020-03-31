‘All About Time’ wellness challenge slated

Feel like there’s no time to do important things, or to get enough rest or physical activity?

The Fulton County office of the Ohio State University Extension will hold “It’s All About Time,” a free six-week email wellness challenge, April 6 to May 18.

The challenge connects participants with six weeks of tips, research, and resources to help navigate life so that time can be spent on truly important things. In early April, all registered participants will receive a pre-challenge message and then receive twice-weekly emails. They will also have access to a tracking log and optional resources available on the Ohio State University Extension Live Healthy Live WellBlog and Facebook pages. Pre-and post-challenge online surveys will be used to track participant progress and comments.

“It’s All About Time” will challenge participants to use meal time wisely, reduce screen time, get in a little quality-time, and even some me-time.

Sign up by visiting go.osu.edu/nwosp20 and answering a few short questions to get registered. For additional information, contact Melissa Rupp, Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences, at rupp.26@osu.edu.