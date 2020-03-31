Spectrum offers free internet to educators

Last week, Charter announced it is expanding the eligibility for its 60-day free offer for Spectrum broadband internet and WiFi access to include K-12 teachers and college and university professors who do not already have a Spectrum account.

During this unprecedented time, with the COVID-19 pandemic having forced schools, colleges and universities to close, it is more important than ever for students and educators to stay connected while they teach and learn, said a Charter press release.

Educators, who live in a Spectrum market and do not currently have broadband, should contact Spectrum at 1-844-488-8395 to sign up. A free self-installation kit will be provided to new student and educator households.