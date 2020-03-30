Delta Chicken Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

The Delta Chicken Festival has been cancelled, according to a post on Facebook.

The festival Facebook page read, “After serious consideration, Village of Delta administration and Delta Chicken Festival Chairs have decided together to cancel the Delta Chicken Festival in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The way the finances work with the Delta Chicken Festival, it would be a huge loss if we proceeded with planning and then had to cancel last minute. We look forward to seeing you at Delta Chicken Festival in 2021!”

This year’s festival was scheduled for July 10-12.