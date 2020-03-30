School closure extended to May

Area students will not be going back to class next week.

Governor Mike DeWine has added an additional order that will close K-12 school buildings in Ohio until May 1. The earliest kids could return to school is May 4, but that will be reevaluated as the date gets closer.

Also on Monday, DeWine requested that hospitals send samples to a neighboring hospital that does quick testing or send it to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

“I don’t think it is acceptable while we are in this crisis to wait 5-6 days. This is what we’re seeing in the outside private labs,” he said.

He said the private labs do good work, but they are behind while ODH is not.

Updated numbers on Monday showed 1,933 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio with 39 related fatalities. There have been 475 total hospital admissions and 163 intensive care admissions.

In northwest Ohio, Lucas County has 114 cases, Wood County 13, and Defiance 5. Fulton County remains at 2 confirmed cases.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-17.jpg