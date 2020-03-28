DeWine orders hiring freeze for state agencies

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that Ohio will take steps to cut expenditures in state government.

“Commercial activity is slowing down across Ohio, and as a result, state revenues will also go down dramatically. It is important, as Governor, that I take action now,” said DeWine. “The earlier we start slowing down the spending, the more impact it will have.”

DeWine ordered an immediate hiring freeze for all agencies, boards, and commissions under the control of the Governor. The only exceptions are for positions that provide:

– a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic

– safety and security

– direct care or institutional services

DeWine also ordered:

– A freeze on pay increases and promotions for state of Ohio unclassified and exempt staff.

– A freeze on new contract services for the state of Ohio, except for those services that are necessary for the emergency response.

– That state agencies work to cut unnecessary spending up to 20 percent for the remainder of this fiscal year and next fiscal year.

Governor DeWine also pulled back spending requests for a variety of projects that needed legislative spending authority.