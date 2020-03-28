NAMI Four County cancels meetings

As group gathering restrictions and recommendations become more stringent in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NAMI Four County has decided to follow the orders and recommendations of public health professionals and cancel support group meetings, the chapter’s monthly meetings and planned mental health education classes for the remainder of March, all of April and early May.

Specifically, the following NAMI-sponsored support groups are canceled until further notice: the women’s mood disorders group that meets at the ADAMhs Board on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, and the mental health support group that meets the third Thursday of the month at Horizon Apartments in Bryan.

Both the April 7 and May 5 monthly NAMI meetings have been cancelled; however, it is hoped that the topics that would have been covered at each meeting can be rescheduled for a later meeting.

The free Youth Mental Health First Aid training that had been scheduled for April 30 in Archbold has been postponed, but will be rescheduled once the Centers for Disease Control has lifted its group gathering recommendations.

In all cases, NAMI Four County will not resume any meetings or trainings as long as the CDC’s recommendations on social distancing remain in effect.

In the meantime, one of NAMI’s most important purposes is to provide support, understanding and encouragement to families and individuals living with mental health issues.

NAMI encourages not only its members, friends and supporters, but the entire community to reach out by phone, email or social media to individuals and families that they know who may be struggling.

“While it is important to maintain social distance to do our part to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is also important that we don’t become distant from friends and neighbors who may feel afraid and alone at this time,” said Lou Levy, NAMI Four County secretary.