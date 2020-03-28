MVPO cancels public RTIP meetings

Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) has cancelled meetings planned as part of its development of a Regional Transportation Improvement Program (RTIP) for the counties of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, and Williams.

Open house meetings planned for Liberty Center on March 31 and Defiance on April 2 are cancelled due to COVID-19.

The purpose of these meetings was to give members of the public an opportunity to review the draft RTIP document and submit feedback. In lieu of in-person meetings, individuals who wish to review the draft and submit comments may do so by visiting MVPO’s website www.mvpo.org/rtpo and utilizing the comment box provided.

Comments can also be submitted to by phone (419-784-3882) or email (mvpo@mvpo.org). The draft RTIP is also available in print and can be requested by contacting Maumee Valley Planning Organization at mvpo@mvpo.org or by phone at 419-784-3882. The draft document will be available for review until April 24, 2020.

The RTIP is a short-range planning document that lists projects in the region with state and federal funding scheduled to be implemented during State Fiscal Years 2021-2024. This document is being developed in coordination with the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and will be included in the STIP when completed.