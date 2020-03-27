Mayor wants to ‘light up’ Wauseon

Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner has requested that the Wauseon Star be put back up in South Park and lit.

She is asking everyone to go outside (porch, backyard, etc.) and help “light up” the community at 8:30 p.m. tonight and each night until the stay-at-home order is lifted. This is to be done from home and not an event being held around the star.

During this unprecedented time this display of support and unity is meant to show compassion for everyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The city encourages this to be a peaceful display of unity and we ask that everyone share this message with their family and friends via social media or phone.

Please refrain from any use of fireworks or noise makers due to the hour.

The city encourages immediate family gatherings and support for our first responders, medical personnel and all others deemed essential who are working and not able to be home with their loved ones.