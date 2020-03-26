Fulton County unemployment climbed in Jan.

The unemployment rate jumped in Fulton County during the month of January, according to estimates released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

In January, the county’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.9%. That is up from 3.9% in December. In January 2019, the jobless rate was also 5.9%.

The estimates showed a labor force of 22,500, with 1,300 unemployed.

Ohio’s non-seasonally adjusted rate was 5.1%.

A large jump in the number of unemployed is expected when March numbers are released.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1% in January 2020, unchanged from December. The state’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 6,300 over the month, from a revised 5,591,900 in December to 5,585,600 in January 2020. Since December 2018, Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 12,000.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in January was 238,000, up 1,000 from 237,000 in December. The number of unemployed has decreased by 10,000 in the past 12 months, from 248,000. The January unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.3% in January 2019.

The U.S. unemployment rate for January was 3.6%, up from 3.5% in December, and down from 4.0% in January 2019.