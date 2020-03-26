YWCA offering child care support

The YWCA Child Care Resource & Referral is offering support to child care providers and families looking for care during this unprecedented time.

If you are an essential worker in need of care for your child, call 419-460-8260 for assistance in locating a Temporary Pandemic Center with openings.

Child care provider operating a Temporary Pandemic Center can keep in close contact with specialists for referrals and support. Contact information can be found at https://ywcaccrrevents.org/events/our-staff/.

If you are a child care provider or child care staff member from a program that has closed or will be closing soon please make sure to check ywcaccrrevents.org regularly for the latest updates.