Fulton County reports first 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Fulton County Health Department (FCHD) has reported that the first two Fulton County residents have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

No personal information about the cases will be released to protect the privacy of the individuals, according to the health department. FCHD staff are working to identify and notify any close contacts who may have been exposed to the positive COVID-19 cases.

FCHD recommends that all Fulton County residents take precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19. People can protect themselves by washing their hands often, using hand sanitizer, covering their mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. It is equally important to avoid close contact with others and stay at least six feet away from others.

As of Thurssday, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting 867 confirmed cases in the state. There have been 223 hospitalizations, and 15 COVID-19 related deaths statewide.

“FCHD continues to do everything we can to maintain a high level of preparedness,” the department said in a release. “We are in constant communications with the Ohio Department of Health, regional, county, and community partners. FCHD urges you to get your information from credible sources. We also encourage citizens to treat each other with kindness.”

Those with questions about COVID-19, can call the Fulton County Health Department at 419-337-0915. The Health Department has limited staff and will do our best to answer your questions.

You can also email questions to fchd@fultoncountyoh.com. A hotline is available at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) daily from 9am – 8pm or visit coronavirus.ohio.go

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-15.jpg