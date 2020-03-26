Delta: No utility late fees or shut-off during ‘stay at home’

The Village of Delta has announced how it will operate while Ohio’s “stay-at-home” under is in effect.

The Village offices and all operations will be closed to the public until further notice. This action has been implemented to avoid contact and possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.

All operations will continue to operate serving the community as an essential service. Village staff are and will continue taking every precautionary measure to avoid contact and spread of the virus.

As all sporting activities have been suspended, facilities within the Delta Community Park will remain closed until further notice. Utilization of park grounds for walking and general exercise will continue to be allowed. The Village encourages everyone to adhere to recommended social distancing practices maintaining a minimum distance of 6 feet from others.

As the “stay-at-home” order will remain in effect until April 6, the next meeting of Village Council will be conducted by conference call. This practice is not normally acceptable but due to the circumstances the State of Ohio has passed legislation allowing meetings to be conducted in such manner for the duration of this health crisis.

Any person who wants to participate in the meeting will be provided a call-in phone number allowing them to be involved. This number will be posted on the village’s website and Facebook with the agenda for the meeting to be conducted April 6 at 5:30 p.m.

For the March utility bills, residents are asked to consider online payments. In leu of dropping payments in the various drop off locations the village suggests holding your payments until the “stay at home” order has been lifted. Customers will not be charged late fees or risk utility shut offs during the term of this state mandated order.

The Village has also extended the income tax filing and payment deadline until July 15, 2020, following the deadlines established by the Internal Revenue Service.

Village officials encourage everyone to heed the warnings, staying at home and taking every precaution possible to avoid contact and spread of this silent and deadly pandemic.