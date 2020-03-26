NSCC closes Archbold campus

Northwest State Community College has announced that its Archbold campus will be closed and operating remotely until further notice.

Individuals wishing to contact the college are asked to call 855-267-5511. Messages will be returned by the appropriate personnel as quickly as possible.

Students are asked to contact their instructors for remote learning needs, and to visit NorthwestState.edu/learner-services-update for contact information on campus services.

Campus counseling is also available free of charge to students, faculty and staff, by texting NSCCHELP to 419-591-6487. The NSCC Campus Counseling Center is supported by the Center for Child & Family Advocacy in Napoleon.