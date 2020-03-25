Human remains found in Swanton area

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating skeletal remains found Sunday on Angola Road in Harding Township.

A spokesperson for the sheriff said two pieces of a human skeleton were discovered by turkey hunters setting up a blind. The remains were sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for examination.

A spokesperson for the coroner’s office said details are not yet available about the gender of the remains or how long they were at the site.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation has just begun, and no other information is currently available.