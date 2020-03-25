Man sentenced for drug possession

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Lukas Rufenacht, 22, of McClure, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He possessed amphetamine.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: successfully complete the SEARCH program and all recommended aftercare; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; and abide by an 11 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Gregory Northrup, 33, of Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and criminal mischief. He did by stealth, force or deception trespass in a permanent habitation or another, and then did without privilege to do so knowingly move, damage, deface or destroy or otherwise tamper with the property of another.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $250 fine; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew; successfully complete treatment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio; and serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with nine days credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in 12 months in prison.