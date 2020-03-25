First confirmed COVID-19 case reported in Lenawee County

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Lenawee County. It joins Lucas as counties with confirmed cases that border Fulton County.

The Lenawee County Health Department (LCHD) was notified of the first positive test result for COVID-19 in an adult female from Lenawee County. The individual has been self-isolating.

The LCHD has contacted people who have been in close contact with the patient to assess for symptoms, provide quarantine instructions and will monitor appropriately. Individuals that have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, should self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for fever, cough, and shortness of breath. COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

“Residents in Lenawee County can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying home and following Governor Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order”, said Martha Hall, Health Officer of the Lenawee County Health Department. “Everyone must do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Your actions today will affect not only your future, but the future of your friends and family”.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_coronavirus-20.jpg