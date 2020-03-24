Fulton County Grand Jury indictments announced

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Jennifer L. Howe, 45, of Defiance was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Oct. 17, 2019, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Larry S. Stevens, 41 ofLyons, was indicted on one count of theft. On or about July 28, 2019, he allegedly stole cash valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

Mac E. Merillat, 42, of Fayette was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Dec. 13, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Matthew J. Costanzo, 33, of Bryan was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of having weapons while under disability. On or about July 26, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine and, not having been relieved from disability and having been previously convicted of a felony drug abuse offense, allegedly possessed a firearm.

Dylan W. I. Shepherd, 23, of Wauseon, was indicted on one count of domestic violence and two counts of failure to provide notice of a change of address. On or about Feb. 27, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a pregnant family or household member.

Also, having been a convicted sex offender, he allegedly failed to provide written notices of changes of his residence and employment addresses to the Fulton County Sheriff, as required by law.

Nicholas R. D. Sisco, 34, of Wauseon, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, two counts of domestic violence, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of corrupting another with drugs, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of aggravated menacing.

On or about Feb.26, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member with a deadly weapon. He also allegedly caused another person to believe that he would cause serious physical harm to that person, and allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Finally, he allegedly tampered with evidence in an official investigation and allegedly by force or threat caused another to use methamphetamine.

Kyle A. Cervantes, 25, of Delta, was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of a change of address and one count of failure to register a new address. On or about Dec. 13, 2019, having been a convicted sex offender, he allegedly failed to provide written notice of his change of address with the county sheriff, as required by law.

James T. D. Johnson, 29, of Chesterfield, Mich., was indicted on one count of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer. On or about Jan. 26, 2020, he allegedly failed to stop his motor vehicle after receiving a visible and audible signal from a police officer.

Blake A. O’Brien, 52, of Delta, was indicted on six counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On or about March 7, 2020, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Gloria J. Hall, 24, of Merrilville, Ind., was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault. On or about March 9, 2020, she allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another with a deadly weapon.

Jennifer K. Cockley, 45, of Archbold, was indicted on one count of theft of drugs. On or about Jan. 18, 2020, she allegedly stole a dangerous drug.

Jorge A. Martinez, 31, of Archbold, was indicted on one count of burglary, one count of theft, and one count of complicity to commit theft. On or about Aug. 20, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure and stole checks. He also allegedly aided another in stealing cash valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

Zachary E. Merrill, 32, of Berrien Springs, Mich., was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property and one count of misuse of credit cards. On or about Dec. 29, 2019, he allegedly received and used a credit card knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.