Wauseon announces additions to student meal service

The Wauseon Exempted Village School district is expanding its meal service during the COVID-19 related school closure.

Additions in the student meal service are:

South Food Distribution Route

Bus #17

Operates on Monday, Wednesday, Friday

10:30 a.m. – West Elm Apartments

South, between 300 and 400 building

Mid, playground on the west side of the complex

North, between 1300 and 1400 building

11:10 a.m. – Fairway Drive Apartments

11:35 a.m. – St. Luke’s Lutheran Church

North Food Distribution Route

Bus #22

Operates on Monday, Wednesday, Friday

10:30 a.m. – Star Mobile (Papilio Spa, west side of parking lot along the Star Mobile drive)

10:50 a.m. – Timber Creek entrance

11:15 a.m. – Cole Street Apartments (in front of Wauseon City Garage on Cole Street)

11:35 a.m. – Fulton County Historical Society (lanes in front of the barn section)

They will be giving out two breakfasts and two lunches per student on each of these days.

WEVS is still handing out breakfast and lunch at WES / WMS from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Pick up will be done at the drop-off and pick up line. Please pull your car up and staff will come out to you and deliver your student meals. All they need is the student’s name.

If you are not able to make one of these stops or pick up meals, contact Jenny Tester, cafe supervisor, at 419-330-2022. They will make arrangements to have a meal delivered.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-12.jpg