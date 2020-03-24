Pettisville sweeps JH quiz tournament

The Fulton County Junior High Quiz Tournament was held recently at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) in Archbold. Over 100 students in grades seven and eight participated in the varsity and junior varsity double-elimination event. Teams from Archbold Middle School, Evergreen Middle School, Pettisville Junior High, Pike-Delta-York Middle School, Swanton Middle School and Wauseon Middle School competed.

Pettisville was crowned the varsity team champions and remained undefeated during their rounds. Wauseon came in second in the varsity bracket. Pettisville was also undefeated for their rounds and became the junior varsity champions with Archbold serving as runners-up in that bracket.

Winning students were awarded engraved medals with the champion varsity team also taking home the traveling trophy for the next school year. The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, Education Consultant, from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. Moderators were Sally Kovar, Kris Dobbelaere and Parrish, all from the NwOESC.