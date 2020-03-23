FCHC preparing for COVID-19

Although no one has tested positive for COVID-19 in Fulton County, it is increasing in Ohio, and the Fulton County Health Center is preparing.

A tent was erected at the health center on Thursday by staff and the Wauseon Fire Department. It would be used if there is a rapid increase in patients due to COVID-19.

“The tent is for screening purposes only if the need would arise due to if there was a surge of patients, which we are not near to that point yet,” said Steve McCoy, FCHC director of marketing and planning.

The tent would allow the emergency department to screen patients prior to entering the building in order to keep patients and staff safe.

Also on Thursday, FCHC medical staff spent their evening working together to prepare themselves for the potential increase in patients with COVID-19.

In addition, multiple new policies are now in effect at the hospital.

All FCHC facilities have implemented limited visitation rules. Visitors, in most cases one per patient, will be allowed only in certain situations, such as obstetrics, nursery, end-of-life, and minors.

Visitors must be free from fever or respiratory symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath.

For more detailed information visit www.fultoncountyhealthcenter.org/covid-19/.

Some non-essential hospital entrances may be closed at this time. Additional screening may also be performed at entry points. Signs will be near entrances and parking lots.

All non-essential surgeries and procedures have also been canceled until further notice in order to preserve the state’s supply of personal protective equipment. In order to further safeguard the supply, face masks have been removed from public areas.

The FCHC Outpatient Pharmacy drive-through window remains open and operating at normal business hours. However, the retail walk-in area is closed.

The drive-window is on the south side of the South Medical Office Building.

The FCHC Wellness and Fitness Center is closed. All community programs at the center and in the community are postponed until further notice.

Volunteer services and shuttle bus service have been suspended as well.

Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor