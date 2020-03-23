Wauseon, Delta schools among others providing student meals

The Wauseon and Pike Delta York school districts have announced plans for student meals.

In Wauseon, students who qualify for a free or reduced meal began receiving free meals Monday, March 23.

The pick-up location is in front of the elementary/middle school from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The name of the student is the only information needed.

The decision was made to place a hold on instructional services until April 6.

Beginning Monday, March 23, Pike Delta York Schools began providing cold food options, commonly known to students as Grab-and-Go Sack Meals, for both breakfast and lunch at multiple locations around the district. These meals will be provided Monday through Friday during the distance learning home-based instruction period.

Pick-up locations for both breakfast and lunch include the following stops: Delta Park Pavilion on Taylor Street, Camelot South, Forrest Mobile Home Park, Oakview Apartments, Hidden Lake, 7053 County Road 5-2, 450 West Main St., and the in-town bus stops located at Maplewood and Van Buren, Maplewood and McKinley, Monroe Street, and Delta Church of Christ.

Meals will be delivered using the district’s bus fleet. Pick-up at the Delta Park Pavilion will be available between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. for breakfast, and 11 a.m. and noon for lunch.

PDY buses will visit each drop-off location for approximately 20 minutes during these time frames. Buses will visit the in-town stops first before visiting the out-of-town locations. Watch for the PDY bus during these time frames.

“The district understands the importance of these meals and will continue to do our best to serve the students of the Pike-Delta-York Local Schools district during this unique time,” Superintendent Ted Haselman said in a letter to parents.

Archbold is also planning meals. Parents will receive an email, and updates will be shared on the district website.