Today’s latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• CO stands for corona, VI for virus and D for disease. The number refers to the year it started.

Why is it called COVID-19?

• People with chronic health conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.

Who is considered more at risk?

The hotline will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Fulton County:

• Fulton County Senior Center is closed. The office can still be reached at 419-337-9299.

• Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting scheduled for April 14 has been canceled. The planned speaker on the Underground Railroad will be rescheduled.

• Wauseon Ministerial Association has canceled Lenten services for March 27 and April 3.

• The Wauseon Thursday Community Meal will not be held March 26 and April 2.

• The Fulton County Veterans Service office VA Health Care Benefits Seminar scheduled for March 25 has been canceled.

• Triangular Processing announced that all recycling locations in Fulton County (Wauseon, Swancreek, Pettisville, Metamora, Lyons, Archbold, and Fayette) will be shut down. Do not take your recycling to these locations and set them on the ground.

• The Museum of Fulton County is closed.

• All services and programs at the Fulton County Health Center Wellness and Fitness Center, at 138 E. Elm St., in Wauseon are postponed until further notice, including the off-site lab drawing station at that location. Also, all community education programs and fitness classes at the Wellness Center and in the community are postponed until further notice.

• The March Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting has been re-scheduled for Monday, April 6, at 7 p.m.

• Libraries will close Tuesday when the stay at home order goes into effect.

• Many banks, such as First Federal Bank, Farmers and Merchants, State Bank, PNC, First Federal of Delta, and Fifth Third are closing lobbies to walk-in customers. Call to make an appointment, if needed. Drive-up still available.

• Be aware that hours at many stores and restaurants have changed. Some have also set up priority shopping windows for those most at risk.

• There will be no physical access to attend the Northwest Ohio ESC Board of Education meeting on March 24 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted via telephone conference. If you are interested in participating in the meeting, please contact Chad Rex at 513-760-1073 or Crex@nwoesc.org for access. You will need to also provide your name and address.

