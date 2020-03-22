Stay at home order issued for Ohio

A stay at home order was issued for the State of Ohio on Sunday.

“There is nothing in the order that we haven’t already been talking about,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “There is nothing in this that I haven’t been asking you to do for the last few weeks.”

It will go into effect at 11:59 tomorrow and stay in effect until April 6.

The orders can be enforced by the local health departments and local law enforcement.

It does permit exceptions to staying home. They include leaving for health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, to take care of others, and for outdoor activity.

“It’s absolutely essential in Ohio that we don’t do this in a piecemeal way,” said Dr. Amy Acton.

All childcare centers, beginning on Thursday, must operate under a Temporary Pandemic Child Care license. We will also go down to a maximum of six children per room. This is a dramatic change, but it’s necessary to minimize the risk to these kids.