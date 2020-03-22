State Parks open, offices closed to public visitors

COLUMBUS – In response to the developing public health situation with COVID-19 and the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) guidance, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has closed all Ohio State Parks and Watercraft offices to public visitation as of March 17 to protect the health of both visitors and staff.

Staff will be available by phone and email at local park offices to respond to questions regarding local facilities, as well as current and new reservations. Visit ohiostateparks.gov to find the park office number for each park.

To reschedule or cancel current reservations, as well as make new reservations, the public is encouraged to visit www.reserveohio.com or call the toll-free reservation number 866-644-6727.

Statement on the Status of Ohio State Parks

This situation is evolving quickly, but as of right now ODNR properties are open to the public. We are closely monitoring the situation and will make any changes that the conditions warrant. We will update the media and the public should any of our properties close unexpectedly.