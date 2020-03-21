NSCC gets grant for training sessions

Northwest State Community College in Archbold received a $3,500 One Step at a Time grant from the United Way of Defiance County.

The grant project is a partnership with the Maumee Valley Guidance Center (MVGC) and the Defiance Dream Center to provide Youth Mental Health First Aid and Cyberbullying training sessions free of charge to residents of Defiance County. The mental health training will be provided by MVGC, while the Cyberbullying training will be provided by NSCC.

The training sessions will benefit any person interacting with youth, including parents, teachers, coaches, childcare providers, and youth group leaders. Light refreshments will be provided, and participants will receive a take-home resource book.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Northwest State and partners to continue the good work of serving our community,” said Ashley Pere, NSCC grants coordinator. “We strongly believe that providing this valuable free training will help prepare our community members to identify and respond to the mental health issues that youth in Defiance County face today.”

The training sessions will take place at the Defiance Dream Center on the following dates and times: Cyberbullying Sessions – Friday, April 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 25, 9 a.m.-noon; Youth Mental Health First Aid Sessions – Session I: one eight-hour session, Saturday, May 9, 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; Session II: two four-hour sessions, Tuesday, May 19, and Thursday, May 21, 10 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

Once finalized, complete registration information will be available at NorthwestState.edu/Events. Additional information is also available by emailing Ashley Pere, NSCC Grant Coordinator and liaison for these events, at apere@NorthwestState.edu.