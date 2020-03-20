Swanton Library offering pick up service

The Swanton Public Library has closed as a preventative measure to the new coronavirus. The re-open date is still to be determined.

The staff will be on hand during normal hours to take calls from the public.

They will also be offering a request/pick up service twice a day. Pick up times will be Monday through Thursday, 2-2:30 p.m. and 6-6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday form 10:30-11 a.m. and 4-4:30 p.m.

Any requests placed can be picked up during those times. Patrons will be contacted by phone when an item becomes available.

To take advantage, patrons can request items through the library’s website, email, social media, or by calling 419-826-2760.

Fines will all be waived during this period, and checkouts will last a month with the exception of Wi-Fi hot spots. Also, the library’s Wi-Fi will be available in the parking lot, and stretches out into Pilliod Park.

While the building is closed to the public, library officials encourage patrons to use the Ohio Digital Library through the Overdrive and Libby apps. For any information on this or the status of the closure, contact the library. Updates will be issued regularly on the library’s social media pages.