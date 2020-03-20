‘Lion King’ roar quieted

Prior to school-related activities being cancelled, Garrett Brown and Olivia Clark, playing Mufasa and Simba, rehearse a scene for the Wauseon High School production of “The Lion King Jr.,” that was scheduled April 3-5. In a second photo, Scar, as played by Uzziah DeLaCruz, reacts in a dramatic scene with Clark and Brown.
