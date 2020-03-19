Pettisville super gives school update

Pettisville Superintendent Steve Swtizer told parents in a letter that resources will be provided next week for in-home activities.

Pettisville is on spring break this week.

“The timing of our spring break provided a benefit that some of our area districts did not have…time to plan,” he said. “That has been greatly beneficial as we plan our response to this unprecedented event.”

Faculty will use the first several days after spring break to plan and prepare for online and directed educational activities. One March 25 or 26 teachers will begin learning activities with students.

He told parents not to let in-home education become a stressor or a burden. “If there are difficulties understanding what is presented, technical problems, or confusion of any sort, please contact the appropriate school source for assistance,” Switzer said.

Parents can also call 419-446-7607 if they do not know who to contact. Also, no student will see lower grades or other penalties due to the necessity to work from home.

Parents who need assistance with student meals after spring break are asked to visit the district website and complete the Google survey at https://forms.gle/gnWPzukfGKtuN8r67.

The Pettisville School building will be closed and locked during the closure, which will last until at least April 3.

Updates will be posted on the district website, www.pettisvilleschools.org. Click on the COVID 19 tab on the top of the page.