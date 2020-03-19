Fulton County Health Department not testing for COVID-19

Calling your healthcare provider is the best way for Fulton County residents to get tested or treated for COVID-19.

The Fulton County Health Department does not provide sick care, treatment or testing for COVID-19.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms such as cough or difficulty breathing, the Health Department said to call your healthcare provider.

The Health Department is also recommending that those ill with mild or moderate symptoms that could be compatible with COVID-19 stay home and practice social distancing. Those symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle pain, and fatigue.