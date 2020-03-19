Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Thursday, March 19: Baked ham (low salt alternative, pork roast), scalloped potatoes, broccoli, fruit cobbler. Sites only: Taco Day.

Friday, March 20: Steamed franks (low salt alternative, chicken breast), baked beans, Malibu blend vegetables, fresh fruit.

Monday, March 23: Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, cook’s choice vegetable, apple slices with dip.

Tuesday, March 24: Stuffed pepper soup, submarine sandwich, broccoli salad, grape salad.

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, March 19: 8-9:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., “Senior Housing and Service Options,” Chris Cremean; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Hand & Foot card game.

Friday, March 20: 9:30 a.m., Dominoes, 10 a.m., Golden Drummers; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Bingo; 1-3 p.m., Gym open for Pickleball.

Monday, March 23: 9 a.m., Gentle Movement; 10:15 a.m., Golden Drummers; 11 a.m., Hidden Pictures; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Line dancing; 1 p.m., Hand & Foot card game.

Tuesday, March 24: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Tenzi dice game; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice.

COUNTY

Senior citizens’ breakfast

Fulton County seniors are invited to a Good Friday breakfast on Friday, April 10, 8-9:30 a.m., at 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. Egg, bacon, and cheese casserole, sausage links, fruit, doughnuts, and beverages. Suggested donation $2 for seniors age 60 and over. Call 419-337-9299 for a reservation.

Learn senior scams

Learn current scams against senior citizens, Tuesday April 14, 11 a.m., Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. Speaker: Ryan Lippe, Consumer Protections Office of Ohio. Lunch available with reservation; call 419-335-9299.

Senior Singles Group

Age 60 and over. Men and women your age meet once a month to dine and attend an event for socializing. For information, call Linda, 419-360-5973.

WAUSEON

SAL Steak Fry

Sons of the American Legion Ribeye Steak Fry, Saturday, March 21, 5-7 p.m., Post #265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave. Ribeye steak, baked potato, salad, vegetable, roll, and coffee. $12 per dinner.

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. No meals through April 20.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

Rummage & Bake Sale

Community Days Rummage & Bake Sale, Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, March 21, 8 a.m.-noon. Clothes from infant to adult; dishes, knickknacks, bedding, and more. Available: coffee and doughnut breakfast; lunch – hot dogs, brats, chips, water.

BERKEY

Swiss steak dinner

Berkey Congregational Church, Thursday, March 26, 5-7 p.m., 12036 Sylvania-Metamora Road. Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, cole slaw, dinner roll, dessert, beverage. Adults/$9; children’s prices available. Dine in, carry out.

Email dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com to submit items electronically. For Tuesday editions, submit before Friday noon. For Thursday editions, submit before Monday noon. Include a phone number and name.