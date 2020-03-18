NSCC president provides update on spring semester, student communication

At Northwest State Community College, our team is meeting the needs of our learners but in a different way as we respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 virus. Our primary focus is the continued safety of all Ohioans at this time. We receive updates on a daily basis from our Governor, and from Washington, and we are following their lead in maintaining a safe working and learning environment. We encourage you to continue visiting the official CDC website for all information pertaining to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Please go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for updates.

In these times of uncertainty, it’s beneficial to lean on family, friends and coworkers for support. For our students and employees in need of additional support, we encourage you to text NSCCHELP to 419.591.6487. NSCC provides no-charge, confidential counseling services, supported by Comprehensive Crisis Care. For additional information, please visit NorthwestState.edu/resources/campus-counseling-center/.

In an effort to provide uninterrupted service to our students and community partners within current state and federal guidelines and recommendations, the following updates are being implemented, effective today (March 17, 2020):

—Our recommended communication methods during this time include video conferencing, email or phone. Our campus will remain open for in-person emergent situations.

—Campus hours will now be Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

—All students and guests must enter through the A-10 (north / Atrium) entrance, where they will be asked a few CDC-recommended symptoms and travel questions prior to admittance. Employees are permitted to access perimeter doors via their NSCC keycard.

The spring semester will continue on March 23rd, with all classes being provided via remote learning delivery. Students will receive communication from their instructors this week with course-specific instructions. We are also asking students to complete a technology survey as we begin implementing remote learning delivery – go to the NSCC YouTube page (YouTube.com/user/NorthwestStateCC) to view the short video which contains details and a survey link.

As always, please visit NorthwestState.edu/COVID-19 and follow Northwest State Community College on social media to get the most up-to-date information.